Coleman and Rhea connect for 2 TDs and Lamar holds off Southeastern Louisiana for a 30-24 victory

HAMMOND, La. — Robert Coleman and Sevonne Rhea connected for a pair of first-half touchdowns, KJ Gilbert scored on a fumble recovery and Lamar held off Southeastern Louisiana for a 30-24 victory on Saturday.

On their final drive, the Lions made it to their 46-yard line but punted on fourth-and-5 with 4:23 remaining. Austin Dunlap's 46-yard punt pinned Lamar at the 8. Coleman then completed two long passes to Rhea and a 15-yarder to Andre Dennis to help the Cardinals run out the clock.

Coleman threw scoring passes of 35 and 37 yards to Rhea in the second quarter and finished 17-of-22 passing for 257 yards. Rhea made six catches for 133 yards receiving and Dennis made five for 86.

Gilbert scooped up the ball and ran 60 yards into the end zone late in the first quarter for Lamar (4-3, 3-0 Southland Conference).

Bauer Sharp ran for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive that pulled Southeastern Louisiana (0-7, 0-3) to 30-17 late in the third quarter. Zachary Clement tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Darius Lewis to cap the scoring with 9:29 remaining.

Eli Sawyer and Clement were a combined 21-of-34 passing for 351 yards and threw a touchdown apiece for the Lions. Sawyer threw two interceptions.

