Loughridge, Capaldi end Fordham's 11-game skid with 20-14 win over Colgate

NEW YORK — Julius Loughridge ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Jack Capaldi had a 41-yard scoring run and Fordham won its first game of the season beating Colgate 20-14 on Saturday.

Capaldi threw a 12-yard touchdown to Mekai Felton with 5:23 left to end an 11-play, 90-yard drive that lasted 5:19 to give Fordham (1-8, 1-3 Patriot League) its first lead of the game.

Colgate's final drive went for just 21 yards over eight plays and the Raiders punted. Fordham ran six plays before having to punt with 1:36 left. But Colgate was called for roughing the punter and the penalty gave the ball back to Fordham, which killed the clock.

Colgate scored the game's first touchdown when Jake Stearney threw an 8-yard touchdown to Reed Swanson to end a three-play, 10-yard drive. The Raiders (2-7, 1-2) inherited a short field when on the second play of Fordham's prior drive, Brody Hock forced a fumble on a sack of Trip Holley which Christian Magliacano recovered at the 10.

The Rams knotted it at 7-all on their first drive of the second half when Loughridge ran it in from 13 yards out to end a nine-play, 65-yard drive.

Colgate countered on its following drive when Stearney ran it in from 27 yards to end a seven-play, 75-yard drive. The Rams tied it at 14-apiece when Capaldi took to his feet on third-and-five and ran 41 yards to the end zone with five seconds left before the end of the third quarter.

Fordham hadn't won since Nov. 4, 2023 when the Rams beat Bucknell, 27-21. Fordham's 11-game skid matched a prior 11-game futility stretch in which the Rams lost the last three games of the 2004 season then started the 2005 campaign losing eight straight.

The Raiders lead the all-time series, which started in 1989, 26-10.