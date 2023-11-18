SportsCollegeCollege Football

Watkins scores second TD in last minute, lifts Towson over Rhode Island 31-30

By The Associated Press

TOWSON, Md. — Christopher Watkins scored his second touchdown, a 12-yard burst, with 41 seconds left to lift Towson to a 31-30 win over Rhode Island to close the regular season on Saturday.

Watkins broke a tackle in the backfield and another inside the 5 for the winner. The 2-point conversion failed but time ran out for the Rams on a 29-yard competition that only got them to the Towson 30.

Nathan Kent threw for 188 of the 226 passing yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (5-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Backup quarterback Sean Brown directed the game-winning drive, scrambling for 12 yards to the Rhode Island 12 on a fourth down. Watkins finished with 77 yards and Devin Matthews added a rushing touchdown. Carter Runyon had three catches for 103 yards, including a 12-yard TD.

Kasim Hill was 23-of-36 for 359 yards and a touchdown with an interception for the Rams (6-5, 4-4). Marquis Buchanan had a touchdown among his nine receptions for 130 yards. Kahtero Summers had seven receptions for 163 yards. Ja'Den McKenzie had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Buchanan's 43-yard reception and a 10-yard run by McKenzie had the Rams up 14-6 after Brockman Wallace returned a fumble 70 yards to put Towson up 6-0.

Watkins had a 43-yard touchdown run sandwiched between a pair of Rhode Island field goals in the second quarter and the Rams led 20-12 at the half.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME