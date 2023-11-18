Watkins scores second TD in last minute, lifts Towson over Rhode Island 31-30

TOWSON, Md. — Christopher Watkins scored his second touchdown, a 12-yard burst, with 41 seconds left to lift Towson to a 31-30 win over Rhode Island to close the regular season on Saturday.

Watkins broke a tackle in the backfield and another inside the 5 for the winner. The 2-point conversion failed but time ran out for the Rams on a 29-yard competition that only got them to the Towson 30.

Nathan Kent threw for 188 of the 226 passing yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (5-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Backup quarterback Sean Brown directed the game-winning drive, scrambling for 12 yards to the Rhode Island 12 on a fourth down. Watkins finished with 77 yards and Devin Matthews added a rushing touchdown. Carter Runyon had three catches for 103 yards, including a 12-yard TD.

Kasim Hill was 23-of-36 for 359 yards and a touchdown with an interception for the Rams (6-5, 4-4). Marquis Buchanan had a touchdown among his nine receptions for 130 yards. Kahtero Summers had seven receptions for 163 yards. Ja'Den McKenzie had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Buchanan's 43-yard reception and a 10-yard run by McKenzie had the Rams up 14-6 after Brockman Wallace returned a fumble 70 yards to put Towson up 6-0.

Watkins had a 43-yard touchdown run sandwiched between a pair of Rhode Island field goals in the second quarter and the Rams led 20-12 at the half.

