Wickersham, trick plays lift Richmond past William & Mary 27-26 for share of CAA title

By The Associated Press

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Quarterback Kyle Wickersham ran for a touchdown, a running back and a wide receiver each threw touchdown passes and Richmond survived a wild finish to earn a share of the Coastal Athletic Conference title with a 27-26 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

A pass interference call on the last play of the game gave the Tribe a final play from the 2-yard line and running back Malachi Imoh capitalized by connecting with Colton Turner. William & Mary chose to go for the win but the 2-point conversion pass was incomplete — and a holding penalty would have wiped out a successful play.

The game gave Richmond a 65-64-5 lead in what is traditionally called the Oldest Rivalry in the South. The teams first met in 1898.

Richmond (8-3, 7-1) tied with Albany and Villanova but didn't play either one in the 14-team conference.

Running back Savon's Smith 5-yard pass to Brooks Heagarty tied the game at 7 and Wickersham's 10-yard run put the Spiders up 14-10. When wide receiver Jasiah Williams connected with Connor Deveney with 8:03 to play, the Spiders led 27-17.

Wickersham was 14 of 21 for 152 yards passing and ran for 72 yards.

Imoh ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in addition to the touchdown pass and Darius Wilson threw for 247 yards and a touchdown for the Tribe.

