Potts, Knight lead Tennessee Tech to first-ever shutout of Tennessee State 35-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jordyn Potts passed for two touchdowns, Marcus Knight ran for two more and Aaron Swafford intercepted two passes to lead Tennessee Tech to a 35-0 win over Tennessee State on Saturday.

It was the Golden Eagles' first-ever shutout over rival Tennessee State and their first overall since 2013.

Swafford picked off a pass on the third play of the game and on the next play Potts found Justin Pegues for a 10-yard score. Knight burst through the right side for a 61-yard touchdown on Tech’s second play of the next possession.

The Golden Eagles (4-7, 2-4 Big South-OVC) went 58 yards in 10 plays on their next drive and made it 21-0 on Potts' 12-yard run.

Potts' 4-yard pass to Brad Clark in the second quarter and Knights' 6-yard run in the fourth wrapped it up.

Potts threw for 184 yards, Knight ran for 95 and O.J. Ross ran for 96 as the Golden Eagles had 414 yards of offense.

The Tigers (6-5, 2-4) finished with 155 totals yards, 79 passing and 76 rushing.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here