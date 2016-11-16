College Football Playoff rankings: Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Clemson top third list

Ohio State moved into second in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Alabama, with Michigan and Clemson still in the top four after losing for the first time this season.

Louisville was fifth and Washington dropped from fourth to sixth after its first loss.

Clemson, Michigan and Washington — the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 teams in last week’s rankings — all lost to unranked teams on Saturday. The Wolverines, who have three victories against teams in the selection committee’s top 10, did not move after losing to Iowa. The Tigers ended up dropping two spots to No. 4 after losing to Pittsburgh.

Louisville was fifth. Wisconsin was seventh and Penn State eighth, giving the Big Ten four teams in the top 10. Oklahoma was the highest rated Big 12 team at nine and Colorado was 10th.