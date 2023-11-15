No. 5 Washington is used to winning close games. Huskies may get another one against No. 10 Beavers

A lot of sweat has gone into the perfect record Washington has built so far. The fifth-ranked Huskies' last six wins have all been by 10 points or less, and if they are going to make it to 12-0, they will probably have to keep winning close games.

Next up is a visit to No. 10 Oregon State, followed by perhaps the final Apple Cup game against Washington State. After that could come a showdown in the Pac-12 title game against the likes of Oregon or Arizona.

No. 1 Georgia's visit to No. 21 Tennessee is more about the Bulldogs staying in the top four of the College Football Playoff standings. The other Top 25 matchup, No. 16 Utah at No. 19 Arizona, pits teams jockeying for best bowl position.

With Jim Harbaugh's day in court Friday and the Ohio State game looming, Michigan must avoid a potential trap at Maryland.

In the Big 12, Texas is without injured running back Jonathon Brooks and could have a tricky road game against an improved Iowa State team that's still hanging on in the Big 12 race. Kansas State needs a road win over Kansas to stay alive.

Louisville can lock up a spot in the ACC championship game with a win over Miami or a North Carolina loss at Clemson.

In the Mountain West, the winner of UNLV at Air Force will have the inside track to hosting the championship game.

Oregon State linebacker Melvin Jordan IV (44) and defensive lineman Takari Hickle (43) react during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 62-17. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

BEST GAME

No. 5 Washington (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon State (8-2, 5-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

This will be the first time in the 108-game series that both teams are in the top 10 at the time of their meeting. Washington clinches a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a win. Oregon State must beat the Huskies and Oregon next week, and have Arizona lose one of its last two games, to get to Las Vegas.

HEISMAN WATCH

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

Ohio State allowed Marvin Harrison Jr. to capitalize on the stage he had in the NBC prime-time game against Michigan State. He was able to score the Buckeyes' first three touchdowns — the first on a run, the other two on passes — before viewers turned the channel as a 38-3 blowout unfolded.

Harrison enters the home game against Minnesota having gone over 100 yards receiving in five of his last six games. He also has surpassed 1,000 yards for a second straight year. FanDuel Sportsbook on Tuesday listed Harrison as the fourth betting choice behind Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

5 — Consecutive games Florida State's opponent has failed to complete 50% of its passes, the FBS' longest active streak.

10 — Oklahoma players who have intercepted at least one pass, the Sooners' most since 11 players had picks in 1986.

17 — UTSA's home winning streak against conference opponents under Jeff Traylor.

24 — Games against Big Ten opponents since Iowa cracked 400 yards of total offense before it had 402 against Rutgers last week.

30 — Second-half points scored by Michigan opponents, fewest in the country.

UNDER THE RADAR

SMU (8-2, 6-0 American Athletic) at Memphis (8-2, 5-1), Saturday, noon ET (ESPN2)

Memphis hasn't reached the American Athletic Conference title game since it made the last of three straight appearances in 2019. The Tigers still have a chance to get there, thanks largely to Seth Henigan's ability to play through a shoulder injury to lead a fourth-quarter comeback and beat Charlotte in overtime.

SMU's Preston Stone and Memphis' Henigan lead the top two offenses in the league. The Mustangs' defense is one of the nation's best and Elijah Roberts is a beast. The Tigers have run back three of their 10 interceptions for touchdowns.

HOT SEAT

New Mexico's Danny Gonzales is 10-31 in four years and appears headed for a second straight three-win season with a trip to Fresno State and a home game with Utah State the remaining games.

Granted, the Lobos' offense is the most improved in the FBS, having gone from 130th in 2021 and '22 to 68th this year. But the defense, in the top 50 the last two seasons, is 110th this year.

And it can't make Lobos fans happy that rival New Mexico State is headed to the Conference USA championship game in Jerry Kill's second year.