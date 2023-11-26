Schager throws for 320 yards and a TD, Hawaii beat Colorado State 27-24

HONOLULU — Brayden Schager was 30-of-43 passing for 320 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Shipley kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired and Hawaii beat Colorado State 27-24 Saturday night.

On third-and-3 from the Rams 45 in the closing seconds, Schager hit Chuuky Hines for an 11-yard gain to set up Shipley's winner.

Colorado State (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West) took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead when Justin Marshall scored on a 21-yard run and Jordan Noyes kicked to 22-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-7 lead with 9:27 remaining in the second quarter. Hawaii (4-8, 2-5) responded with a five-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with Tauaefa's first career touchdown less than 3 minutes later.

Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala ran for a 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Matthew Shipley kicked a 35-yard field goal with 13:32 to play that made it 24-10.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Louis Brown IV with about 9 minutes left that capped the scoring when the 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Facing fourth-and-8, Tory Horton got behind the defense and caught a pass from Fowler-Nicolosi on his way to a 70-yard touchdown and the pair connected again for the 2-point conversion to make it 24-all with 54 seconds left.

Fowler-Nicolosi finished with 317 yards passing and two touchdowns, Marshall had 20 carries for 94 yards rushing and Horton added 186 yards receiving on nine catches for Colorado State.

Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride (7 celebrates with tight end Devon Tauaefa (87) after Tauaefa scored a touchdown against Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Honolulu. Credit: AP/Marco Garcia

