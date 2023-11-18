Columbia ends five-game skid beating Cornell 29-14 in season finale

ITHACA, N.Y. — Malcom Terry ran for 90 yards on 20 carries and Columbia secured points from all three of its units in a 29-14 win over Cornell on Saturday.

Though they ended the season last in the Ivy League, the Lions (3-7, 1-6) managed to snap a five-game losing streak and avoided being shutout of the win column in league play.

Joey Giorgi had a 3-yard touchdown run, Caden Bell had a 65-yard touchdown run and Hugo Merry had field goals of 33, 28 and 45 yards and the Lions led 22-0 at halftime.

After intermission, Hayden McDonald had a 71-yard pick-6 with with 2:49 left to end the scoring.

Jameson Wang threw for 353 yards and a touchdown for Cornell (3-7, 2-5) but was intercepted three times.

___

