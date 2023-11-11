SportsCollegeCollege Football

Connor Watkins throws for 3 first-half touchdowns in Villanova's fifth straight victory

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Watkins threw for 299 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Rayjuon Pringle made five catches for 180 yards and two scores, and Villanova beat Towson 33-10 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

Pringle's 79-yard catch-and-run opened the scoring with 9:40 left in the first quarter. He added a 63-yarder with 2:43 left in the second quarter, and Watkins threw his third touchdown pass with 26 seconds remaining in the half for a 24-0 lead.

Villanova added two points in the fourth quarter on a sack in the end zone by Capri Martin.

The Wildcats entered with an average margin of victory of 23.8 points per game during their win streak. Villanova (8-2, 6-1 Coastal Athletic Association), Delaware, Elon, Richmond and Albany are entered the week with a 5-1 record in conference play.

Chris Watkins led Towson (4-6, 3-4) with 90 yards rushing, including a 75-yard score in the fourth.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME