Cook sets Northern Iowa scoring record in 50-6 romp over Western Illinois

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Kicker Matthew Cook became Northern Iowa's all-time leading scorer in a 50-6 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Northern Iowa (6-3, 5-1) beat Western Illinois (0-9, 0-6) for a fifth straight time and nearly earned its most lopsided victory — in a series it leads 36-16 — in the final meeting between the schools as Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents. Western Illinois heads to the Ohio Valley Conference after this season. UNI beat the Leathernecks 52-7 in 1987.

Cook finished with two field goals and was 6-for-6 on extra points. The senior hasn't missed a PAT kick in 151 career attempts and now has 394 career points to pass running back David Johnson, who piled up 384 points by scoring 64 touchdowns from 2010-14.

Theo Day sandwiched touchdown passes covering 27 yards to Sergio Morancy and 2 yards to Alex Allen around a 6-yard touchdown run by Amauri Pesek-Hickson and Northern Iowa, ranked 18th in the FCS coaches poll, took a 21-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Northern Iowa totaled 341 yards of offense in the first half, while holding the Leathernecks to 46.

UNI sophomore Aidan Dunne threw his first career touchdown pass, a 14-yarder to Brady McCullough midway through the third quarter.

Day completed 12 of 16 passes for 201 yards for the Panthers. Dunne totaled 50 yards on 3-of-4 passing. Tyjahree Edwards rushed 12 times for 96 yards, 29 of them on a touchdown run. Pesek-Hickson carried 12 times for 73 yards and two scores.

Matt Morrissey completed 18 of 24 passes for 127 yards with one interception. Morrissey's 4-yard touchdown pass to Taj Sanders with 1:49 left to play helped Western Illinois avoid the shutout.