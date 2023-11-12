SportsCollegeCollege Football

Cooper Legas throws for 3 TDs and Utah State beats Nevada 41-24

By The Associated Press

LOGAN, Utah — Cooper Legas threw for three touchdowns, Rahsul Faison rushed for 181 yards and a score, and Utah State beat Nevada 41-24 on Saturday.

Utah State (5-5, 3-3 Mountain West) improved to 8-2 in the month of November under head coach Blake Anderson. The Aggies need one win in their last two games — hosting Boise State and at New Mexico — to become bowl eligible.

Defensive lineman Seni Tuiaki also scored for the Utah State defense when he returned an interception 63 yards to make it 17-7. Legas connected with Micah Davis from 47-yards away for a 24-10 lead at the break. Faison scored from the 2 to extend the lead to 34-10 late in the third quarter.

Legas's final touchdown toss came from the 25 to Terrell Vaughn with 5:27 remaining. Legas was just 18 of 33 for 182 yards with two interceptions. Davis and Vaughn each had six catches and a touchdown.

AJ Bianco completed 13-of-25 passes for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Nevada (2-8, 2-4). Sean Dollars rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and AJ Bianco added 74 yards rushing. Dalevon Campbell and Cameron Zeidler each had a touchdown grab.

