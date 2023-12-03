Big Ten power Ohio State plays rising SEC team Missouri in 88th Cotton Bowl

Ohio State (11-1, Big Ten) vs. Missouri (10-2, SEC), Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

LOCATION: Arlington, Texas.

TOP PLAYERS

Ohio State: WR Marvin Harrison, 1,211 yards receiving, 15 touchdowns, 18.1 yards per catch.

Missouri: QB Brady Cook, 3,189 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions.

NOTABLE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes were undefeated before a 30-24 loss in the regular-season finale Nov. 25 to Michigan, the No. 1 team in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State is in its 11th consecutive New Year's Six bowl game.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) drops back to pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Missouri: The Tigers have their first 10-win season since 2014, the last time they went to a NY6 game. This is their first winning season in five years, including bowl losses the last two years for 6-7 marks.

LAST TIME

Ohio State 35, Missouri 14 (Sept. 19, 1998).

BOWL HISTORY

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Ohio State: Third appearance in the Cotton Bowl, program's 56th bowl game.

Missouri: Fourth appearance in the Cotton Bowl, 36th bowl game in school history.