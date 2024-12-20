Navarro has big first half, Ohio holds off Jacksonville State 30-27 in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parker Navarro ran for three touchdowns and passed for a fourth in the first half and Ohio held off Jacksonville State 30-27 on Friday in the Cure Bowl, the only bowl game featuring two conference champions.

The Mid-American Conference champion Bobcats (11-3), who won their seventh-straight game to set a school record for wins and won their sixth-straight bowl game, led 27-7 at halftime. Navarro scored on runs of 24, 8 and 7 yards before tossing an 11-yard pass to Anthony Tyus III.

The Conference USA Gamecocks (9-5) hit the upright on a field goal attempt in the second quarter and had a turnover in the red zone in the third quarter.

Despite being kept out of the end zone in the second half, Ohio chewed up more than 7 1/2 minutes for a field goal that made it 30-14. Tre Stewart then capped two long drives with short touchdown runs but the Gamecocks failed on a two-point conversion after the first TD.

The second touchdown came with 3:35 left but the Bobcats ran out the clock, thanks to 30-yard run by redshirt freshman Rickey Hunt Jr. from the Ohio 12.

Both teams played with new coaches. Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez returned for his second stint at his alma mater West Virginia and Rod Smith served as interim head coach. Ohio's Tim Albin went to Charlotte and offensive coordinator Brian Smith was promoted to head coach.

Navarro finished 19-of-28 passing for 227 yards and an interception and kept the ball 14 times for 119 yards. Tyus ran for 123 yards on 26 attempts and Coleman Owen had 111 yards on 11 receptions.

Ohio running back Anthony Tyus III (2) leaps over Jacksonville State safety Antonio Carter for extra yardage on a run during the first half of the Cure Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Jacksonville State's Tyler Huff was 21 of 33 for 363 yards with an interception and a 75-yard touchdown to Cam Vaughn, who had 10 catches for 181 yards. Jarod Bowie had four catches for 107.