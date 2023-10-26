Cyclones going for a third straight win when it visits Baylor. Bears look to end struggles at home

WACO, Texas — Iowa State (4-3, 3-1 Big 12) at Baylor (3-4, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: Iowa State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Baylor leads 12-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cyclones are among four teams tied for second place in the Big 12, a half-game behind Oklahoma, and they're going for a third straight conference win for the first time in two years. Baylor is playing the sixth of a record eight home games and are 1-4 so far at McLane Stadium. The Bears were outscored a combined 77-20 by Texas and Texas Tech in their last two home games.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State offensive line vs. Baylor front seven. The Cyclones have allowed a Big 12-low five sacks and put QB Rocco Becht in position to chase Brock Purdy's ISU freshman records for passing yards and touchdowns. The Bears have not been able to consistently get pressure on quarterbacks. Gabe Hall had two sacks and five total pressures against Cincinnati in his last game and needs his mates to help.

Baylor wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, center, is tackled by Cincinnati cornerback Justin Harris (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Jeff Dean

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: WR Jayden Higgins is hitting his stride since transferring from Eastern Kentucky. He had six catches for 172 yards against Cincinnati two weeks ago, and his 75-yard reception was the longest play of the season for the Cyclones.

Baylor: WR Monaray Baldwin will challenge the Big 12's top pass defense with his speed and catching ability. He leads the Bears with 24 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State has won 33 Big 12 games since 2017, tied for the second most in the league in that span. ... Baylor ranks seventh in the nation in defensive TDs, third in fewest penalty yards and ninth in fumbles recovered. ... Baylor K Isaiah Hankins has made eight straight field goals and is 15 for 18 for the season. ... ISU's Jaylin Noel has caught a pass in 26 straight games, the sixth-longest streak in school history. ... The Bears have had 13 starts on the offensive line come from freshmen. The Big 12's 13 other teams have combined to have a freshman start just twice on the offensive line.

