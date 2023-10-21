SportsCollegeCollege Football

Dartmouth beats Columbia 20-9 behind Patrick Campbell's big plays

By The Associated Press

HANOVER, N.H. — Patrick Campbell returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and he added an interception on a trick play to help Dartmouth beat Columbia 20-9 on Saturday.

Campbell's blocked punt return made it 14-9 early in the second quarter. His interception of Columbia RB Ty’son Edwards ended a trick play with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

Cam Maddox intercepted a tipped pass with 5:13 left in the second quarter, leading to a 47-yard field goal by Owen Zalc for a 17-9 lead.

Tevita Moimoi rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown for Dartmouth (3-3, 2-1 Ivy League).

Joe Green was 25 of 41 for 239 yards with an interception for Columbia (2-4, 0-3). Malcolm Terry II rushed for 67 yards.

