Davis' pick-6 helps Georgia Southern hold off UL Monroe 38-28

STATESBORO, Ga. — Tyrell Davis scored on a 28-yard interception return with 1:53 left to play and Georgia Southern held off UL Monroe 38-28 on Saturday.

The pick-6 by Davis came after UL Monroe closed to within three points after trailing by 24 late in the first half. Georgia Southern (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) scored 31 unanswered points to take a 31-7 lead.

Tyrone Howell caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jiya Wright on the first possession for UL Monroe (2-5, 0-4). Davis Brin fired a 52-yard scoring strike to Derwin Burgess Jr. to get the Eagles even at 7-7 after one quarter.

Jalen White answered with two straight 2-yard touchdown runs, Brin connected with Keaton Upshaw for a 14-yard score and Michael Lantz kicked a 27-yard field goal to push Georgia Southern's lead to 24.

Blake Murphy threw a 51-yard scoring strike to NyNy Davis to pull the Warhawks within 31-14 at halftime.

Derek McCormick kicked two field goals and Hunter Smith followed with a 20-yard touchdown run. Bugs Mortimer ran it in for the two-point conversion and the Warhawks trailed 31-28 with 6:52 left to play.

Lou Tillery picked off Brin on the Eagles' next possession, giving ULM the ball at its own 11-yard line. Davis scored off his interception two plays later.

Brin completed 20 of 36 passes for 240 yards with two interceptions for the Eagles. White rushed for 164 yards on 26 carries. Khaleb Hood hauled in eight passes for 98 yards.

Murphy completed 18 of 33 passes for 320 yards. Backup Jiya Wright had 84 yards on 7-of-13 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Mortimer had six catches for 135 yards.