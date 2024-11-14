Deion Sanders and No. 18 Colorado try to take another step toward Big 12 title game against Utah

Utah (4-5, 1-5, Big 12) at No. 18 Colorado (7-2, 5-1, No. 17 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Colorado by 11 1/2.

Series record: Utah leads 35-32-3.

What’s at stake?

Should 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes win out, a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff are waiting for them. Their longtime rival, though, has had their number in recent seasons. Utah has won 11 of the last 12 games against Colorado, including three in a row at Folsom Field. But this is a banged-up Utes team that's coming off an emotional — and controversial — 22-21 loss to No. 7 BYU.

Key matchup

Utah's offensive line vs. Colorado's defensive front led by B.J. Green. The Buffaloes lead the Big 12 with 29 sacks this season. They have nine different players with two or more sacks, the most for the program since 1983. Green leads the way with five. Utah's O-line has a combined 297 games played. Junior center Jaren Kump has started at every position along the offensive line over his time at Utah. He's one of two FBS players to accomplish the feat.

Players to watch

Utah: DB Smith Snowden, who has six pass breakups and an interception this season. He and his fellow defensive backs will be kept busy as quarterback Shedeur Sanders likes to spread the ball around the field.

Colorado: Defensive lineman Arden Walker is coming off a two-sack performance in a 41-27 win at Texas Tech. Walker is a legacy Colorado player, with his father, Arthur, a standout defensive lineman for the program in the 1980s.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field during a time out in the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Spenser Heaps

Facts & figures

Utah has turned in a winning record over 10 straight seasons. The Utes have finished with a winning mark in 17 of coach Kyle Whittingham's 19 years in charge. ... Opponents are converting third-down attempts at a 23.8% rate, which is tops in the FBS. ... The Utes lead the Big 12 in time of possession (33:07). ... Of Utah's 23 offensive TDs, 14 have been on drives that were 60 yards or longer. ... Colorado has outscored opponents 76-24 in the third quarter. ... Sanders and two-way standout Travis Hunter were both named Maxwell and Walter Camp Award Semifinalists. ... Hunter played in 161 scrimmage snaps against Texas Tech, the most in school history. ... Colorado is tied for third in combined appearances on “College GameDay” and “Big Noon Kickoff" over the past two seasons, trailing only Michigan and Ohio State.