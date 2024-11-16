SportsCollegeCollege Football

Jalen Daniels passes for 2 TD and runs for another score as Norfolk State beats Delaware State

By The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. — Jalen Daniels passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Kevon King added two rushing touchdowns and Norfolk State beat Delaware State 38-19 on Saturday.

Norfolk State closed the first half with Grandin Willcox's 48-yard field goal to get within 13-10. Then Daniels had two passing touchdowns and another rushing in the third quarter to build a 31-13 lead.

Daniels' first touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Kam’Ryn Thomas, capped a two-play, 32-yard drive after Hornets running back Jaden Sutton fumbled it deep in their territory.

Then quarterback Jaden Stewart turned it over on Delaware State's next possession, leading to Daniels' 1-yard touchdown run. The Hornets went three-and-out on their next possession and Daniels led a 59-yard drive ending in a 4-yard pass to Gregory Perkins.

Daniels was 13 of 21 for 155 yards for Norfolk State (4-7, 2-2).

Sutton rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown for Delaware State (1-10, 0-4), which looks to end a nine-game losing streak next week against North Carolina Central to end the season.

