Syracuse seeks to salvage season and gain bowl eligibility, needing a win over Wake Forest

Wake Forest (4-7, 1-7 ACC) at Syracuse (5-6, 1-6 ACC), Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET (CW Network)

Line: Syracuse by 3, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied at 6-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

For both teams, avoiding a last-place finish in the ACC. Wake Forest is basically playing out the string, while the Orange can become bowl eligible with a win. With the way the season has spiraled out of control — a 1-6 mark in its last seven games and the firing of coach Dino Babers — a bowl game wouldn’t seem like much of an accomplishment for Syracuse. Still, it would mark the program’s second consecutive bowl game and give Babers’ successor just a bit of momentum.

KEY MATCHUP

Both teams are offensively challenged. Look for Syracuse's defense to pressure quarterback Michael Kern, force turnovers, and give the Orange’s offense a short field to with which to work.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers listens to a question at the NCAA college football Atlantic Coast Conference Media Days in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Syracuse fired coach Dino Babers on Sunday, Nov. 19, after eight years with the Orange that included just two bowl appearances. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: QB Michael Kern. The Demon Deacons have struggled at quarterback since the transfer of Sam Hartman to Notre Dame. Kern is one of three quarterbacks to start this season and threw for 81 yards on 11-for-20 passing in last week’s start against the Fighting Irish.

Syracuse: With starting quarterback Garrett Shrader unlikely to see significant action again due to a shoulder injury, all eyes will be on running back LeQuint Allen and converted tight end Dan Villari, who’ve handled the majority of snaps the last two weeks. It will be incumbent on the Syracuse offensive line to open some holes to give the Orange a chance. The passing game has been virtually non-existent.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest quarterback Michael Kern (15) fumbles the ball as he's tackled but Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

The Demon Deacons are set to end a seven-year streak of bowl games. … The Demon Deacons will endure their worst 12-game season since going 3-9 in 2015 during coach Dave Clawson’s second year. They had won at least seven games every year since, outside of a nine-game COVID-19 schedule in 2020. … Wake Forest has won three straight meetings. … Wake Forest has combined for 395 total yards over the past two games, including just 163 in a home loss to North Carolina State. … The Demon Deacons are ranked 119th in scoring offense (19.3) and 109th in total offense (322.6). … Wake Forest is tied for 115th nationally with a minus-6 turnover margin, an alarming stat for a team that has long avoided self-inflicted mistakes like turnovers and penalties in its best seasons under Clawson. ... Babers was fired after failing to get to seven wins, with tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile taking over on an interim basis. ... Syracuse is 113th nationally in penalty yardage per game at 62.8 and 119th with 82 penalties overall. … The Orange have scored just 79 points in their last seven games. … With Shrader seeing limited action, Syracuse has amassed just 98 yards passing and one touchdown passing in its last three outings. … The longest pass play over that span covered 13 yards. … Allen has topped more than 100 yards in each of the last three games. … Villari has gained 235 yards on the ground in the two games he has alternated QB snaps with Allen. … The Orange have allowed 28 sacks, tied for 99th.