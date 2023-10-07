Devin Grant has two pick-6s to power Buffalo to a 37-13 win over Central Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Devin Grant returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns to power Buffalo to a 37-13 win over Central Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

After starting the season with four consecutive losses the Bulls picked up a second-straight win to maintain a share of the Mid-American Conference-East lead.

Grant, a sophomore safety, turned in 10 tackles and blocked a potential game-tying field goal in overtime to help the Bulls (2-4, 2-0) get past Akron last week. This week he tipped a deflected pass to himself and took it to the house just minutes into the first quarter for the game's first score, then jumped a route for his second interception and tip-toed down the sideline for the score less than two minutes into the second half.

Buffalo picked off Central Michigan quarterback Jase Bauer three times and forced him into a fumble. Bauer finished 28 of 49 passing for 280 yards and two touchdowns. The Chippewas were held to just 80 rushing yards on 25 carries.

Ron Cook Jr. ran for two touchdowns to lead the Buffalo offense, picking up 53 yards on 11 carries. Cole Snyder was 20 of 32 passing for 232 yards and did not throw a pick.

Buffalo lost six of its first seven meetings with Central Michigan but now has beaten the Chippewas three times in the last four games.

