DiLiello connects with Shackelford in OT to give Austin Peay wild 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. — Mike DiLiello threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tre Shackelford in overtime to give Austin Peay a 33-30 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night for the Governors’ seventh straight win and the sole lead in the United Athletic Conference.

After Patrick Nations kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Colonels in OT, DiLiello hit Shackelford at the 7-yard line and the receiver just got into the end zone as he was hit by EKU defenders.

Austin Peay led 10-6 entering what turned out to be a furious fourth quarter with the teams combining for 38 points and finishing regulation at 27-all.

EKU trailed 20-6 midway through the quarter, tied the game at 29-all with two touchdowns over a five-minute span only to see the Governors go back out in front on DiLiello’s 32-yard TD pass to Kenny Odom with 39 seconds left. The Colonels responded by going 75 yards in 37 seconds, scoring on Jalen Burbage’s 11-yard catch from Parker McKinney.

DiLiello was 18 of 28 for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Kam Thomas had 10 catches for 204 yards and two scores, the first 200-yard receiving game for the Governors (7-2, 4-0) since Drae McCray had 237 against Tennessee Tech in 2021. Jevon Jackson added 120 yards on 25 carries.

McKinney was 34-of-52 passing for 396 yards and three TDs and Jaden Smith had 11 catches for 130 yards and a score for EKU (4-5, 3-1).

The seventh consecutive victory ties a school record set in 2019. Despite all the offense, the Governors, ranked 17th in the FCS coaches poll, failed to score at least 40 points for the first time in five games.

