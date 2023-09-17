DiLiello throws for school record 441 yards, Austin Peay thumps East Tennessee State 63-3

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DiLiello threw for a school-record 441 yards and five touchdowns as Austin Peay trounced East Tennessee State 63-3 in the Governors' home opener on Saturday night.

DiLiello fired 30-yards to a Trey Goodman wide open in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown on Austin Peay's opening. drive. The touchdown pushed him over 5,000 career passing yards and he finished the day completing 37 of 46.

DiLiello engineered four first-quarter touchdowns to give the Governors a 28-0 lead before East Tennessee State got on the board with an Ewan Johnson 25-yard field goal in the second quarter. Kam Thomas had a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown to open the second half and Garrett Hawkins recovered a Buccaneers fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to cap the scoring.

DiLiello did not throw an interception. CJ Evans Jr. carried 14 times for 102 yards to lead the Governors (1-2). Jaden Barnes pulled in seven passes for 121 yards and Tre Shackleford caught 9 for another 91. DiLiello completed passes to 11 receivers.

East Tennessee State (1-2) was held to just 77 yards passing with three quarterbacks combining to complete just 7 of 16 attempts. Torey Lambert carried 12 times for 51 yards.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll