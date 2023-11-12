DiLiello's 2 TD passes keep Austin Peay unbeaten in UAC, beats Utah Tech 30-17

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DiLiello threw a pair of touchdown passes and Austin Peay remained unbeaten in the United Athletic Conference after a 30-17 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.

The Governors (8-2, 5-0) can clinch the UAC championship with a win over Central Arkansas in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Kobe Tracy put the Trailblazers in front 7-3 to start the second quarter, hitting Jaivian Lofton with a 68-yard touchdown 12 seconds into the period, but Austin Peay answered with a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped by DeLiello's 22-yard touchdown pass to Trey Goodman for a lead it never surrendered.

Connor Brooksby connected on a 53-yard field goal and Tracy delivered a 13-yard scoring pass to Danel Thomason with 5:11 left in the third quarter to get Utah Tech within a field goal, 20-17, but the Governors closed the game out with Max Trujillo's third field goal of the game, this one from 34 yards out, and a 4-yard touchdown run from Kam Thomas in the fourth quarter.

DeLiello was 17 of 27 for 279 yards and two touchdowns but was picked off twice. Jevon Jackson carried 38 times for 192 yards.

Tracy completed 31 of 52 passes for 376 yards with two touchdowns and an interception to lead Utah Tech (2-8, 1-4).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here