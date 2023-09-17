Dillon Gabriel throws for 5 TDs as No. 19 Oklahoma rolls past Tulsa 66-17

TULSA, Okla. — Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns, receiver Nic Anderson scored three times and No. 19 Oklahoma rolled to a 66-17 victory over in-state rival Tulsa on Saturday.

Gabriel was 28 of 31 with an interception as three of his receivers had at least 100 yards apiece.

Jalil Farooq had 126 yards and one touchdown on six catches, and all three of Anderson's grabs went for TDs, including one from backup Jackson Arnold, on the way to 120 yards. Andrel Anthony had 112 yards on four receptions.

Drake Stoops added a game-high eight catches for 53 yards with two TDs.

“Dillon put a lot of really good balls out there today,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “The receivers did a great job of attacking leverage and being in a position of dominance and we went up and made some competitive catches, several competitive catches today.”

“I really like this team,” Venables said. “They’re hungry and they’re driven and their willingness to do the hard things is what I really like. It’s on both sides of the ball. It’s a good win.”

After gaining 365 yards in a 28-11 win over SMU last week, the Sooners (3-0) piled up 595 yards, just shy of the 642 they gained in the season-opening 73-0 blowout of Arkansas State.

Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Credit: AP/Alonzo Adams

Cardell Williams didn’t start for Tulsa (2-1), but came on in relief to complete 11 of 17 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the Golden Hurricane's second consecutive loss to a ranked opponent after falling 43-10 at No. 8 Washington last week.

The Sooners’ defense was dominant again with five interceptions, including one returned 30 yards for a touchdown by Danny Stutsman for a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

“Played a really good team,” Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson said. “Cannot have the turnovers we had. A week ago, we didn’t make plays. This week, a bunch of turnovers. Two weeks in a row not getting stops."

PLENTY OF CRIMSON

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables watches his team play against Tulsa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. Credit: AP/Alonzo Adams

Oklahoma felt at home in front of a sellout crowd of 30,855, which was about 70 percent in favor of OU. The record crowd was the first sellout at Chapman Stadium since 2009.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The offense decimated Tulsa with big plays, with 10 going at least 20 yards. Eight of those were in the first half, and nine were passes by Gabriel. The 10th was Arnold’s 50-yarder to Anderson late in the third quarter.

Tulsa: The quarterback situation raised some eyebrows. Third-stringer Roman Fuller started when both Week 1 starter Braylon Braxton (ankle) and Williams (hand), the backup and Week 2 starter, were deemed unable to go. But Williams entered after Fuller threw three interceptions. Fuller returned with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. He finished 6 of 10 for 21 yards with the three picks.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: The Big 12 opener is at conference newcomer Cincinnati next Saturday.

Tulsa: At Northern Illinois next Saturday.