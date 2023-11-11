SportsCollegeCollege Football

Dormecant's TD with 50 seconds to go helps Stonehill seal Duquesne's fate in 33-28 win

By The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Chris Domercant's 21-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left helped send Stonehill to a 33-28 win over Duquesne on Saturday in a contest that featured four lead changes.

On the ensuing kickoff, Keshawn Brown returned it 36 yards to put Duquesne at its own 42-yard line. The Dukes advanced to Stonehill's 33, but on fourth-and-1 with three seconds left, Jahnez Williams broke up Darius Perrantes' pass attempt to Darryl Powell Jr. to end it.

The Skyhawks (4-5, 3-3 Northeast Conference) established a 17-0 lead within the first seven minutes of play, helped set up by a Duquesne fumble on its first drive and a 17-yard scoop-and-score by Stonehill's Justin Waters on Duquesne's second drive.

After drawing within 17-7, the Dukes (6-4, 5-1) continued its rally into the second quarter when Perrantes threw an 89-yard touchdown pass to Brown, and after forcing Stonehill to turn it over on downs, Perrantes ran it from 34 yards to put Duquesne ahead 21-20 just before halftime.

The Skyhawks reclaimed the lead late in the third when Zavion Woodard ran it in from the 1 to end a 12-play, 63-yard drive that lasted 5:42. Woodward ran for 30 yards on seven carries and caught a pass for 13 yards on the drive.

Duquesne went ahead for the last time with 2:45 left when Edward Robinson ran it in from the 2.

Jermaine Corbett ran for 108 yards on 21 carries for Stonehill.

Perrantes finished 9-for-25 passing for 298 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Duquesne, which clinched a shared of the Northeast Conference title last week, could’ve secured the title outright with a win. Instead, the Dukes will have to wait another week when it ends their regular season on the road at Merrimack (5-5, 4-2).

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME