Dual-threat Raynor paces Arkansas State past Louisiana-Lafayette for 37-17 win

By The Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ark. — Jaylen Raynor threw for 194 yards, ran for 53 yards and reached the end zone twice on the ground to help Arkansas State beat Louisiana-Lafayette 37-17 on Saturday for its second-straight win.

The Red Wolves (5-4, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) took the lead for good at 14-7 when Raynor ran it in from the 2 to end an 11-play, 65-yard drive with 4:14 left in the first. Louisiana-Lafayette (5-4, 2-3) tied it at 7 when Zeon Chriss threw an 87-yard scoring pass to Peter LeBlanc on the prior drive.

Chriss' 1-yard run in the third reduced Louisiana-Lafayette's deficit to 20-17 but they never scored again. Raynor led another 11-play drive — this one from 75 yards — that culminated with his 2-yard scoring with 2:08 left in the third.

Chriss threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and LeBlanc caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. ___

