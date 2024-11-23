SportsCollegeCollege Football

Central Connecticut's defense makes 7 interceptions to earn NEC's bid to FCS playoffs

By The Associated Press

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Elijah Howard ran for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns, the Central Connecticut defense made seven interceptions, and the Blue Devils beat Duquesne 21-14 on Saturday to claim the Northeast Conference's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

Howard provided the game-winning score by running it in from the 6, then threw the 2-point conversion to quarterback Brady Olson to cap the scoring with 13:44 left in the fourth quarter.

The defense for the Blue Devils (7-5, 5-1) sealed the game when it stymied the Dukes (8-3, 5-1) on their final three possessions. Following Central Connecticut's last touchdown, Jalen Howard sacked Darius Perrantes on Duquesne’s first play and forced a fumble which the Blue Devils recovered.

Central Connecticut failed to add to the lead when Jack Barnum missed a 40-yard field, but Duquesne turned it back over when Perrantes threw an end zone pick.

The Blue Devils punted after six plays, but again, Duquesne saw another drive end with a Perrantes interception. Perrantes threw seven interceptions with three going to Christopher Jean, a pair to Davone Walden Jr. and one each to Deon McLean and Vincent Thomas.

Duquesne secured at least a share of the NEC title for a conference record seventh time in program history with last week's win over Wagner.

It was the second straight year the Dukes played a winner-take-all game for the NEC automatic bid on the road in the final week of the regular season. Last year they beat Merrimack 26-14 to win the NEC title outright.

