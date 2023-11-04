SportsCollegeCollege Football

Duquesne secures share of NEC title after downing Wagner 34-26

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Darius Perrantes threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and Edward Robinson ran for two scores and Duquesne held off Wagner 34-26 on Saturday.

Duquesne (6-3) improved to 5-0 for the first time as a member of the Northeast Conference. The Dukes secured at least a share of its sixth conference title, and guaranteed an above .500 record for the 28th time in 31 FCS seasons.

On the final play and holding a 28-26 lead, the Dukes' Ryan Lopez returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown after sacking Wagner quarterback Steven Krajewski.

Wagner (3-6, 3-3) reduced the deficit to 28-26 with 1:51 remaining when Krajewski helped lead a 14-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard scoring pass to Chase Stafford. The two-point conversion failed.

Duquesne built a 14-0 lead before the Seahawks scored three touchdowns starting just before halftime and lasting until 3:51 left in the third quarter. The Dukes regained the lead with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth to secure the win.

Robinson's 11-yard scoring run with 13 minutes remaining ended a 12-play, 75-yard drive that put Duquesne up for good 21-20. On Wagner's ensuing drive, Khatavian Franks intercepted Krajewski and ran it back 30 yards for a 28-20 advantage.

Krajewski threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. ___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME