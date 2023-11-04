Duquesne secures share of NEC title after downing Wagner 34-26

NEW YORK — Darius Perrantes threw for 248 yards and a touchdown and Edward Robinson ran for two scores and Duquesne held off Wagner 34-26 on Saturday.

Duquesne (6-3) improved to 5-0 for the first time as a member of the Northeast Conference. The Dukes secured at least a share of its sixth conference title, and guaranteed an above .500 record for the 28th time in 31 FCS seasons.

On the final play and holding a 28-26 lead, the Dukes' Ryan Lopez returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown after sacking Wagner quarterback Steven Krajewski.

Wagner (3-6, 3-3) reduced the deficit to 28-26 with 1:51 remaining when Krajewski helped lead a 14-play, 83-yard drive that ended with a 9-yard scoring pass to Chase Stafford. The two-point conversion failed.

Duquesne built a 14-0 lead before the Seahawks scored three touchdowns starting just before halftime and lasting until 3:51 left in the third quarter. The Dukes regained the lead with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth to secure the win.

Robinson's 11-yard scoring run with 13 minutes remaining ended a 12-play, 75-yard drive that put Duquesne up for good 21-20. On Wagner's ensuing drive, Khatavian Franks intercepted Krajewski and ran it back 30 yards for a 28-20 advantage.

Krajewski threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. ___

