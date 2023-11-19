East Tennessee State fires coach George Quarles after 3-8 record

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State fired coach George Quarles on Sunday after finishing the season with a 3-8 record.

Athletic director Richard Sander made the announcement a day after the Buccaneers beat The Citadel 35-23 for a 2-6 mark in the Southern Conference.

Sander said he informed Quarles “that we have decided to go in a different direction with the program. I appreciate all that Coach Quarles has done for our student-athletes, ETSU and the community. We wish him and his family the best.”

Quarles was hired as head coach in December 2021 after five seasons at Furman. The Bucs won six games in his two seasons.