SportsCollegeCollege Football

Gresock's 2 TD runs, Richardson's late INT help Gardner-Webb hold on, beat E. Illinois 31-28

By The Associated Press

BOILING SPRING, S.C. — Tyler Ridell passed for 337 yards and a touchdown, Caleb Gresock ran for two TDs and Miles Richardson intercepted a pass in the end zone in the closing seconds Saturday to help Gardner-Webb beat Eastern Illinois 31-28.

Gresock's 11-yard touchdown run with 9:56 left in the first quarter opened the scoring and his TD from the 3 gave Gardner-Webb (4-6, 3-3 OVC/Big South) a 31-7 lead with 8:10 to go in the third.

Cooper Willman caught a pass from Pierce Holley at the 1 and powered his way into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown with about 3 minutes left in the third quarter, scored on an 80-yard catch-and-run with 11:33 to play and his 25-yard TD reception with 4:59 to play trimmed Eastern Illinois' deficit to 31-28.

After a Gardner-Webb punt, Holley hit Willman for a 40-yard gain with 2 minutes left and his 17-yard scramble two plays later made it first-and-10 at the 28, but the defense stiffened. CJ Nelson and Raequan Ousley sandwiched pass break-ups around Pius Njenge's sack of Holley for an 11-yard loss to make it fourth-and-22 and set up Richardson's game-sealing interception.

Jay Billingsley kicked a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Runnin' Bulldogs and missed attempts from 32 and 40 yards in the fourth.

Willman finished with 11 receptions for a program-record 291 yards and three touchdowns for Eastern Illinois (2-8, 1-5) and Holley was 20-of-36 passing for 458 yards and four TDs.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME