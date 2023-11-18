SportsCollegeCollege Football

Eastern Illinois downs Robert Morris to secure 8-win season for first time in a decade

By The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pierce Holley threw for three touchdowns and MJ Flowers ran for 179 and a score and Eastern Illinois beat Robert Morris 28-14 on Saturday.

Eastern Illinois (8-3, 4-2 Big South, OVC Association) won its eighth game in a season for the first time since the 2013 season.

Holley threw a 26-yard score to Eli Mirza for the game's first score with 4:12 left in the first quarter. Chaese Jackson knotted it for Robert Morris (4-7, 2-4) early in the second when he ran into the end zone from 3 yards out.

Holley threw an 18-yard score to DeAirious Smith with 6:18 left before halftime, and found Justin Thomas on a 14-yard scoring pass with 11 seconds before intermission for a 21-7 advantage. After a scoreless third, MJ Flowers dashed 38 yards with 7:27 remaining for a three-touchdown lead.

The Colonials' Robert Tanner threw a 14-yard touchdown to Noah Robinson for the final score. Tanner threw for 156 yards.

