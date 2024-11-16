SportsCollegeCollege Football

Carter runs for 106 yards, walk-off 23-yard TD as E. Kentucky beats Austin Peay 30-27 in OT

By The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Joshua Carter ran 26 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 23-yarder in overtime, and Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 30-27 Saturday for the Colonels fourth consecutive win.

Matt Morrissey threw a 13-yards touchdown pass to Marcus Calwise Jr. with 13 minutes left in regulation and had a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 43-yard drive with 13 seconds left that made it 21-all and forced OT.

Carson Smith kicked a 23-yard field goal to cap the first possession in overtime and give Austin Peay (4-7, 3-5 United Athletic Conference) a 24-21 lead but, two plays later, Carter powered through multiple would-be tackles on his way to the winning the score for the third consecutive game.

Carter had a 3-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in a 41-34 win over Central Arkansas last week and his 23-yard scoring run with 2:26 to play helped Eastern Kentucky (7-4, 5-2) to a 17-13 win over Tarleton State on Nov. 2.

Carson Smith connected on a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring and, after the Colonels fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Austin Smith threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Head to make it 10-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. Jaden Barnes scored on a 60-yard catch-and-run in the second and Romon Copeland Jr. added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Austin Peay a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Barnes finished with eight receptions for 131 yards for the Governors.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME