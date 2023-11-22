SportsCollegeCollege Football

Smith accounts for 2 TD, E. Michigan beats Buffalo 24-11 to become bowl eligible

By The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Austin Smith threw a touchdown pass and ran for another TD, Samson Evans had 127 yards rushing and a touchdown on 22 carries to help Eastern Michigan beat Buffalo 24-11 Tuesday night to become bowl eligible in the regular season finale for both teams.

Smith was 19-of-27 passing for 141 yards and his 5-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. JB Mitchell III had seven receptions for 75 yards for Eastern Michigan (6-6, 4-4 Mid-American Conference).

Jaylon Jackson caught a 19-yard TD pass from Smith to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive and make it 14-0 with 8:58 left in the second quarter. Jesus Gomez kicked a 23-yard field goal about 4 minutes later and the Eagles went 95 yards in eight plays to take a 24-0 lead when Evans scored on a 1-yard run with 7 seconds left in the half.

Ron Cook Jr. got Buffalo (3-9, 3-5) on the scoreboard with a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Alex McNulty kicked a 40-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 6:01 left.

The Bulls lost three of their four fumbles.

