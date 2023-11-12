SportsCollegeCollege Football

Eckhaus-to-Frederick connection strikes for 3 touchdowns as Bryant blasts Lindenwood

By The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Anthony Frederick, and Bryant rolled past Lindenwood 38-3 on Saturday.

Eckhaus completed 32 of 39 passes for 367 yards. His touchdowns to Frederick went for 42 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter and 24 yards in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 31-3 halftime lead. Eckhaus also connected with Jalen Powell for a 4-yard score late in the third quarter.

Frederick had eight catches for 131 yards.

Cooper Justice was 18-of-38 passing for 191 yards for the Lions (3-7, 1-5 Big South-OVC). He was intercepted twice.

The Bulldogs (5-5, 3-2) had a decided advantage in total yards, outgaining the Lions 487-252.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME