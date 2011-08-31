Eight Hurricanes suspended, must repay benefits

The NCAA ruled yesterday that eight Miami football players must sit out games and repay benefits in order to play for the Hurricanes again.

Starting quarterback Jacory Harris and four other players must sit out one game and make repayment.

Defensive lineman Olivier Vernon, the most heavily penalized player, will miss six games and repay $1,200. Ray-Ray Armstrong and Dyron Dye will sit out four games. Marcus Forston, Sean Spence, Adewale Ojomo and Travis Benjamin will sit out one game.

"They understand that their actions demand consequences," Miami athletic director Shawn Eichorst said.

The suspensions are largely the result of allegations made by former booster Nevin Shapiro to Yahoo! Sports for a story published Aug. 16. Shapiro, a convicted Ponzi scheme architect, said he entertained players at his $6-million home, took some to strip clubs and handed out cash prizes at bowling tournaments.