E.J. Warner throws for 402 yards, 4 TDs and Temple tops Navy 32-18

PHILADELPHIA — E.J. Warner threw for 402 yards with four touchdowns and Temple pulled away in the fourth quarter, defeating Navy 32-18 on Saturday.

The Owls picked up their first American Athletic Conference win this season when Warner threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Jordan Smith for 13 yards and Dante Wright for 16 yards. The scores came after Navy had closed to within 17-15 on Xavier Arline's 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Warner, who has back-to-back 400-yard games, completed 27 of 33 passes. He was intercepted twice. Zae Baines had seven receptions for 132 yards and Smith caught two TD passes. Temple (3-6, 1-4 American) had only 46 yards rushing.

Navy (3-5, 2-3) managed only 268 total yards. Arline was 6-of-14 passing for 124 yards with a touchdown and he led the ground game with 30 carries for 97 yards.

