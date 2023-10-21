Elon builds early lead behind Downing and Brayboy before holding off Monmouth for a 28-26 victory

ELON, N.C. — Matthew Downing threw three touchdown passes, Chandler Brayboy accounted for two scores and Elon held off Monmouth for a 28—26 victory on Saturday.

Downing threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Brayboy and a 41-yarder Jordan Bonner in the first quarter. Downing's 65-yard TD pass to Johncarlos Miller II gave Elon a 21-6 halftime lead.

Monmouth answered in the third quarter when Dymere Miller broke loose on a 68-yard touchdown run and Sone Ntoh's 2-yard burst into the end zone capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive that pulled the Hawks to 21-19.

Brayboy' 41-yard touchdown run made it 28-19 early in the fourth. Marquez McCray's 12-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Derry capped the scoring with 1:29 to go.

Downing threw for 282 yards without an interception, and Brayboy accounted for 137 yards of offense for Elon (4-4, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association).

McCray was 23-of-37 passing for 246 yards for Monmouth (3-4, 2-2). Miller made 11 catches for 146 yards receiving, including a 43-yard touchdown catch in the first half to go with his long scoring run. Jaden Shirden added 110 yards rushing on 19 carries.

