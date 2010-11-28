Sooners top Cowboys

Landry Jones matched the school record with 468 yards passing and threw two long touchdown passes late in the game as No. 13 Oklahoma (10-2, 6-2) beat host No. 9 Oklahoma State, 47-41, last night to forge a three-way tie atop the Big 12 South. The division will be decided based on the higher ranking in tonight's new BCS standings.

Jones threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Kenney, then answered Justin Gilbert's kickoff return score for Oklahoma State (10-2, 6-2) with a 77-yarder to James Hanna 29 seconds later.

FSU in ACC title game

Christian Ponder threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns as host No. 22 Florida State (9-3, 6-2) clinched a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game next week with a 31-7 victory over Florida. In his first season, coach Jimbo Fisher has a shot at a BCS bowl.

The Seminoles clinched the ACC Atlantic division when host Maryland's Danny O'Brien threw for a career-high 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over No. 23 N.C. State (8-4, 5-3).

FSU will play No. 16 Virginia Tech, which got its 10th victory in a row, 37-7, over Virginia.- AP