East Tennessee State hires Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb as Bucs' new coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State hired Gardner-Webb coach Tre Lamb on Monday as the Buccaneers' new football coach.

Athletic director Richard Sander announced the hiring of the Buccaneers' 20th coach all-time, saying Lamb's experience as a head coach the past four seasons at Gardner-Webb combined with recruiting and using the transfer portal were extremely important.

“He checks every box that I created when I was developing the right profile," Sander said in a statement.

Lamb led Gardner-Webb to back-to-back conference championships and FCS playoff berths, including the program's first FCS playoff win on the road at Eastern Kentucky last season in its first playoff berth since 1992. He replaces George Quarles who was fired last month after winning six games in two seasons.

His offense led the Big South in total points and touchdowns scored and total offense in 2022. His Runnin' Bulldogs earned a share of the first Big South/Ohio Valley Conference title for their first back-to-back conference titles since 2002-03.

Lamb was offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech in 2018 and 2019 before being hired at Gardner-Webb. He will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.

