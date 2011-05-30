Facing probe, OSU's Tressel resigns

Looking down the barrel of a pending NCAA investigation into its football program, Ohio State reportedly called for the resignation of coach Jim Tressel, who bowed to the pressure and stepped down Monday morning in a tearful meeting with his players.

Tressel previously agreed to a five-game suspension and $250,000 fine. He also acknowledged his role in covering up "improper benefits" violations by several of his star players, including quarterback Terrelle Pryor, and then hiding it from the NCAA. Tressel's admission put him in an untenable spot with Ohio State facing a hearing with the NCAA's committee on infractions scheduled for Aug. 12.

The timing of Tressel's resignation came just ahead of a Sports Illustrated story due out this week that is expected to detail questionable practices under Tressel. In addition, the Columbus Dispatch has reported allegations of athletes and their relatives receiving favorable treatment from a local car dealer who was under constant monitoring by the school's athletic compliance department.

Tressel, 58, compiled a 10-year record of 106-22, winning the BCS national title game over Miami after the 2002 season and losing in two other appearances after the 2006 and '07 seasons. He led the Buckeyes to eight BCS bowls and, most importantly, had a 9-1 record against archrival Michigan.

Luke Fickell, who was chosen as interim head coach during Tressel's suspension, was named to coach the 2011 season. But the school will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Tressel declined to speak with reporters after meeting with his players. In a statement released by OSU, Tressel said: "After meeting with university officials, we agreed that it is in the best interest of Ohio State that I resign as head football coach. The appreciation that Ellen and I have for the Buckeye Nation is immeasurable."

When Tressel's original suspension was handed down, OSU president Gordon Gee joked when asked if Tressel would be dismissed: "Are you kidding? I'm just hopeful the coach doesn't dismiss me."

After seeing the NCAA deny USC's appeal of severe sanctions stemming from benefits received by former 2005 Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, Gee and athletic director Gene Smith realized Tressel's admission of lying to the NCAA could not be laughed off.

Smith said he and Tressel discussed the state of the program Sunday night, and that's when the coach decided to resign. Smith added: "As you all know, we are under NCAA investigation. We will not discuss any of the matters around that case or any further accusations that may emerge. We will collaborate with the NCAA to try and find the truth."

The smoking gun leading to Tressel's demise was contained in an April 2010 e-mail from attorney Chris Cicero, a walk-on with the Buckeyes in the 1980s. He informed Tressel that the owner of a local tattoo parlor under investigation for drug dealing had either purchased OSU football memorabilia from active players or acquired it in exchange for tattoos.

Tressel neglected to tell Gee, Smith or the school's compliance department, but he e-mailed Pryor's adviser, Ted Sarniak, about the situation. Before the 2010 season, Tressel also signed an NCAA compliance form saying he was not aware of any violations. That was a lie from which Tressel was unable to recover.