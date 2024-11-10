Florida Atlantic dismisses 2 coaches after 2-7 start to the season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic fired defensive coordinator Roc Bellantoni and associate head coach Ed Warinner on Sunday, moves that come with three games remaining in the Owls' season.

Bellantoni and Warinner were both on contracts that would have expired after the season. Bellantoni — who was previously at FAU from 2014 through 2016 — served as linebackers coach for the Owls, while Warinner also was the team's run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

“I have the utmost respect for Roc, and I want to thank him for his multiple stints at Florida Atlantic,” FAU coach Tom Herman said. “But in order to move our program forward and create a new identity on defense, a change was needed.”

Herman said Warinner expressed interest in pursuing other opportunities after this season.

“We felt mutually it was best to go ahead and start that process now," Herman said.

The Owls are 2-7 this season, 0-5 in the American Athletic Conference, and have games remaining against Temple, Charlotte and Tulsa. They lost to East Carolina 49-14 on Thursday night.