FCS No. 1 South Dakota State runs win streak to 23 with 33-16 win over North Dakota State

By The Associated Press

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Mark Gronowski threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jadon Janke, Hunter Dustman kicked four field goals and FCS top-ranked South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 33-16 on Saturday for the Jackrabbits' 23rd consecutive win.

South Dakota State (9-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) ran its home win streak to 17 and has beaten the Bison (6-3, 3-3) five straight times, including last year's FCS title game.

The Bison held a 9-7 lead in the second quarter before the Jackrabbits rallied on the first two Dustman field goals and Gronowski's 46-yard touchdown pass to Janke in the final seven-plus minutes of the first half for a 20-9 lead.

Jenke's 7-yard touchdown throw to Janke made it 27-9 in the third quarter.

Gronowski threw for 213 yards with Janke totaling 89 yards receiving on five catches. Isaiah Davis ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Cam Miller was 18-of-30 passing for 167 yards and threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions for the Bison, ranked 10th in the coaches poll.

