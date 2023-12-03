Undefeated Liberty, ranked No. 18, faces No. 18 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

No. 18 Liberty (13-0, CUSA) vs No. 8 Oregon (11-2, Pac-12), Jan. 1, 3 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Glendale, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Liberty: RB Quinton Cooley. 1,322 yards, 16 TDs, 6.95 yards per carry rushing.

Oregon: QB Bo Nix. 4,415, 40 TDs, 3 interceptions, 77.2% completion rate passing.

NOTABLE

Liberty: The Flames are playing in their first New Year's Six bowl and fifth straight bowl game overall after winning the Conference USA championship. Liberty has the the nation's top rushing attack at 302.9 yards, more than 27 yards per game ahead of No. 2 Air Force. The Flames are No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to avoid a tackle by Washington during the second half of the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/David Becker

Oregon: The Ducks had their CFP hopes dashed by Washington, losing to the Huskies in the regular season and the final Pac-12 championship game. Oregon is headed to the Fiesta Bowl for the fourth time, the most recent a loss to Iowa State in the 2021 game. Oregon has one of the nation's most explosive offenses led by Nix, a frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy race. The Ducks were No. 8 in the final CFP rankings.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Liberty. The Flames are in their fifth straight game since becoming a full Division I member in 2018. Liberty is 3-1 in bowl games.

Oregon: The Ducks will play in their 19th straight bowl game and are 16-20 all-time in bowl games.