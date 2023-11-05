SportsCollegeCollege Football

Florida A&M remains unbeaten in SWAC East, tops Alabama A&M 42-28

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Lovie Jenkins scored on a 24-yard punt return and Florida A&M scored 35 straight points and cruised to a 42-28 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday, maintaining its two-game lead atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference East Division.

The Rattlers scored the game's first 17 points capped by Jenkins' return for a score, but Quincy Casey threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 43-yard strike to Jacolby Hewitt, and Ryan Morrow scored on an 8-yard run to give Alabama A&M a 21-17 lead midway through the second quarter. Kelvin Dean scored on a 4-yard run with 6:31 left in the first half to give Florida A&M a 24-21 advantage at intermission.

Cameron Gillis kicked his second field goal, connecting from 23 yards out, Jaquez Yant punched over from the 1 and Kareem Burke broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run to put the Rattlers in front 42-21 just 12 seconds into the final quarter.

Moussa was 14-of-27 passing for 245 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0). Jeremiah Pruitte caught two passes for 82 yards and Marcus Riley caught three for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Casey completed 19 of 37 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Alabama A&M (4-5, 2-4). Hewitt finished with six catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

