Rice claims bowl eligibility, beating Florida Atlantic behind Padgett's 3 TDs

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — AJ Padgett threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and Rice became bowl eligible by holding off Florida Atlantic for a 24-21 victory on Saturday.

Padgett led an 11-play, 83-yard drive that took just more than five minutes and ended when he threw a 7-yard score to Luke McCaffrey to give Rice (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead. After holding FAU to a punt after five plays, Padgett led a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 11-yard scoring pass to Boden Groen to make it 24-14 as the third quarter expired.

Florida Atlantic (4-8, 3-5) got back in it, responding with a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Michael Johnson Jr. ran it in from the 6. Xavier Terrell set up the drive, running 35 yards to Rice's 40-yard line on the first play of the drive.

After Rice punted, the defense limited Florida Atlantic to a six-play, nine-yard drive. From there, Rice established a 13-play, 64-yard drive that lasted 6:20. Though the drive ended on downs, Florida Atlantic took over at its own 21 with just 1:37 remaining. FAU turned it over on downs when its four plays produce zero yardage.

Rice wideout McCaffrey caught 12 passes for 141 yards.

Kobe Lewis, 75-yard scoring run was the first play from scrimmage and gave FAU a 7-0 lead. Lewis finished with 82 yards on seven carries.

