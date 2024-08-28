Florida's schedule could put the nation's longest scoring streak, which began in 1988, in jeopardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida owns the longest scoring streak in major college football, a shutout-free run that’s lasted more than three decades.

The Gators have put points on the board in 448 consecutive games, 53 longer than any other team in NCAA history. They will try to extend the mark against in-state rival and 19th-ranked Miami on Saturday in the Swamp.

It would be mildly surprising if the streak ended against the Hurricanes. After all, Florida averaged 28.4 points a game in 2023 and returns quarterback Graham Mertz, running back Montrell Johnson and standout receiver Tre Wilson.

But coach Billy Napier’s revamped offensive line remains a question, and Miami boasts a formidable pass-rush tandem in Rueben Bain and Francisco Mauigoa.

“They’ve got a whole group of front-seven players that can create issues for you,” Napier said. “That will certainly be one of the key matchups of the game, to go along with several other players up front.”

Florida has played 35 full seasons without being shut out, with the last goose egg coming against Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988. The Tigers dominated that day in Gainesville, holding Florida to 116 yards and winning 16-0 while star running back Emmitt Smith watched from the sideline with a knee injury.

The Gators have scored in every outing since, an impressive streak that spans Steve Spurrier’s coaching career, Tim Tebow’s playing career and several close calls along the way.

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, left, looks for a receiver as defensive lineman Cam Jackson puts on pressure during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

The run started with John David Francis’ 44-yard field goal against Georgia a week after that loss to Auburn. But there have been several nail-biters that followed, most of them coming since coach Urban Meyer’s tenure ended:

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 17, 2022

With Jack Miller starting in place of NFL-bound Anthony Richardson, the Gators had nearly as many penalties (11) as first downs (13) and more punting yards (226) than total yards (219). The streak looked like it might end before coach Billy Napier sent Adam Mihalek on for a 40-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining. No. 14 Oregon State 30, Florida 3.

Georgia, Oct. 30, 2021

Richardson’s first career start was a debacle. He turned the ball over on three consecutive drives in the second quarter against Georgia, essentially handing the Bulldogs three touchdowns, and then left the game with a concussion. Backup Emory Jones’ 2-yard TD run with 2:49 to play avoided a shutout. No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7.

Florida State, Nov. 28, 2015

The game is remembered for FSU’s Dalvin Cook running for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Also notable: the Treon Harris-led Gators trailed 13-0 with roughly 9 minutes to play when CeCe Jefferson sacked FSU’s Sean Maguire to force a fumble. The ball bounced and rolled into the end zone where Maguire fell on it for a safety. No. 14 Florida State 27, No. 10 Florida 2.

Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (94) greets fans as he leaves the field after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Florida State, Nov. 26, 2011

Florida threw four interceptions that led to three touchdowns for the Seminoles, who won despite finishing with 95 yards and averaging 1.6 yards a play. The Gators finally got on the board with 4:16 to play thanks to a fumble and a pass interference penalty. Florida State 21, Florida 7.

Other close ones

Meyer and Spurrier had games in their first seasons in which their offenses managed just a field goal: Meyer and Florida getting steamrolled 31-3 at Alabama in 2005; Spurrier and the Gators falling 45-3 at Tennessee in 1990. But neither of those were really close to being shutouts, so the scoring streak continued.

The road ahead

Michigan previously held the record, scoring in 365 straight between 1984 and 2014. Florida broke that mark in 2017 against LSU. TCU currently ranks second, having scored in 395 consecutive games.

With Florida bracing for college football’s most daunting schedule, how safe is the mark and how far can it go? It probably depends on the program’s ability to return to some semblance of their glory years and avoid a fourth consecutive losing season.

“I’ve said it plenty of times, and we live by it: We’re here to prove each other right,” Mertz said. “We know what we put on tape last year, our reputation was we were 5-7. That doesn’t mean anything going into this year. It’s up to us to make the choice of how we want to write our story.”