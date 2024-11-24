SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bryson, Welch rally Kennesaw State to a 27-26 win over Florida International

By The Associated Press

KENNESAW, Ga. — Davis Bryson ran 19 yards for a touchdown with six minutes left and Austin Welch kicked a 19-yard field goal to cap Kennesaw State's fourth-quarter comeback win over Florida International, 27-26 on Saturday night.

Kennesaw State took a 17-6 lead with 3:48 left in the second quarter after Preston Daniels capped a seven-play, 60-yard drive with a 3-yard run. Keyone Jenkins rallied the Panthers with a pair of touchdown passes, a 20-yard strike to Dean Patterson and a 42-yarder to Eric Rivers with a minute left to take a 20-17 lead at halftime.

Robert Czeremcha kicked field goals from 36 and 34 yards out in the third quarter to give FIU a 26-17 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The Owls forced FIU into a three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter and Bryson threw 8 yards to Gabriel Benyard and 24 to Carson Kent to set up his 19-yard touchdown run. Kennesaw State got to Jenkins and sacked him, forcing a fumble that Tylon Dunlap recovered at the FIU 33. The Owls drove 32 yards in eight plays to set up the game-winning field goal.

Kennesaw State plays its season finale Saturday at Louisiana Tech. Florida International closes out its season at home against Middle Tennessee State.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME