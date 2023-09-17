Florida International makes early lead stand up, holds off UConn for a 24-17 win

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Keyone Jenkins threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third to stake Florida International to a 21-point halftime lead and the Panthers held off a late rally to post a 24-17 win at UConn on Saturday.

The Huskies scored two second-half touchdown and was poised to tie the game in the final minute of regulation when Ta'Quan Robertson fired 11 yards to Justin Joly, who made a spectacular, leaping catch while falling out of bounds, but the play was called back on a holding penalty and UConn failed to convert on fourth down.

Jenkins got the Panthers (3-1) on the board on their opening drive, punching over from the 1, then throwing 45 yards to Jalen Bracey and 64-yards to Kris Mitchell to take a 24-3 lead at halftime.

Robertson drove the Huskies 82 yards in eight plays to start the second half, aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty on FIU on third-and-12 at the UConn 29, with Jelani Stafford scoring from the 1 to make it a 24-10 deficit. Robertson found Devontae Houston from 37-yards out to start the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Jenkins was 15 of 27 for 284 yards for FIU while the rushing game gained 80 yards on 33 carries.

Robertson finished 15 of 32 for 170 passing yards. Henderson carried 19 times for 126 yards to lead UConn (0-3).

