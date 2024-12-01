Florida runs over Florida State, recovers five fumbles in 31-11 rivalry win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Montrell Johnson ran for 99 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, and Florida recovered five fumbles in a 31-11 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Jadan Baugh added 81 yards as Florida racked up 235 rushing yards, while DJ Lagway had two touchdown passes to give coach Billy Napier his first victory over the Seminoles in three tries.

Florida recorded eight sacks, 14 tackles for loss and grabbed four fumbles — a fifth came on a muffed Florida State punt — in a defensive effort that was among the team’s best this fall.

“Defensively we were really lights out,” Florida coach Billy Napier said. “We had a season high in TFLs and sacks. We created some takeaways and were able to take advantage of those.”

Florida benefitted from short field situations. The Gators scored a touchdown after recovering a fumble at the Florida State 14 and tacked on a field goal after recovering a fumble at the Seminoles’ 12.

Lagway completed 14 of 22 passes for 133 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Burke and an 8-yard pass to Tony Livingston.

The Gators (7-5) wrapped up an impressive stretch to finish November, knocking off ranked opponents in LSU and Ole Miss and picking up a victory over Florida State after starting the season 3-3.

Florida edge Quincy Ivory (48) smokes a celebratory cigar as Florida head coach Billy Napier leaves the field after they defeated Florida State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: AP/Colin Hackley

Outside the Florida locker room, players, coaches and support staff were seen smoking victory cigars to cap a celebration three years in the making over their rivals. When asked if Napier enjoyed a cigar, he smiled and said, “Absolutely.”

Florida’s defense held Florida State to 79 first-half yards, in which the Seminoles were held to just 2.5 yards per play. The Seminoles (2-10) finished with 239 offensive yards, falling below the 300-yard mark in all 11 games against FBS defenses in 2024.

Lawrance Toafili had a 1-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for Florida State.

The Seminoles dropped all three rivalry games (including Miami and Clemson) by double digits.

Florida players and fans celebrate after defeating Florida State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tallahassee, Fla. Credit: AP/Colin Hackley

“Extremely disappointed in today,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “Made too many mistakes throughout the course of the game. Turned the ball over five times. Too many negative plays. … It’s a disappointing ending to an awful season. That’s the best way I can put it.”

MONTRELL JOHNSON FOR 3,000

Johnson became the sixth Florida player to surpass 3,000 rushing yards on Saturday. He came into the game with 2,990 rushing yards in his career at Louisiana and Florida.

“It means a lot to me, but I just feel like going out the right way, that means more to me,” Johnson said.

TAKEAWAY

Florida: The Gators averaged 6.5 yards per carry in the first half and picked up a dominating, first rivalry win over Florida State to finish off an impressive last three weeks in what was arguably the nation’s toughest schedule.

Florida State: The Seminoles suffered their first season with double-digit losses since 1974, which is two years before Bobby Bowden arrived.

UP NEXT

Florida: Regular season ends, awaits bowl announcements on Dec. 8.

Florida State: Regular season ends.